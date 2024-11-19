Retired Deputy Border Patrol Agent J.J. Carrell tells Congress that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is responsible for “the largest mass invasion into America that the world has ever seen.”

During a hearing before the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability, Carrell testified that President-Elect Donald Trump was the “greatest border President in American history” while referring to President Joe Biden as “the worst” in history.

Carrell retired from his position at the United States Border Patrol in Biden’s first year.

“On his first day in office, I watched in horror as ninety-four Executive Orders cascaded down from Washington, D.C. obliterating every immigration policy that had provided the most secure border in America’s history,” Carrell testified:

Border Patrol Agents were forced to carry out unconstitutional orders that violated every law in the Immigration and Nationality Act. By the action of DHS Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, President Biden was able to create policy out of thin air, ignoring federal immigration law, and facilitating the largest mass invasion into America that the world has ever seen.

Carrell estimates that some 50 million illegal aliens now reside across the U.S., though other estimates place that figure at around 11 to 22 million.

“Between one in six and one in seven residents in America is an illegal alien. America has suffered the greatest demographic shift in modern history,” Carrell said. “The fundamental transformation of America has begun.”

“I state, with complete certainty, that Biden, Harris, and Mayorkas intentionally, strategically, and purposely weaponized illegal immigration and used it as a tool to fundamentally transform America,” he testified.

U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by the Center for Immigration Studies has found that under Biden and Mayorkas, the foreign-born population has reached an unprecedented 51.6 million as of March of this year.

The rise in the foreign-born population under Biden is equivalent to nearly two years of births in the U.S. and larger than the populations of 33 states.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.