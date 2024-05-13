President Joe Biden’s administration has caused the nation’s foreign-born population to surge to a level never before seen in American history, new analysis details.

Researchers Steven Camarota and Karen Zeigler with the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) published the analysis on Monday, showing that from late January 2021, when Biden took office, through March of this year, 6.6 million immigrants have been added to the United States population.

The rise in the foreign-born population under Biden is equivalent to nearly two years of births in the United States and larger than the populations of 33 states.

Today, the foreign-born population stands at 51.6 million — the largest ever recorded in American history. Put another way, about 3 in 19 people living in the United States were born in a foreign country.

At the current rate, the foreign-born population will hit more than 82 million by 2040, which would mean almost 1 in 4 people living in the United States will have been born in a foreign country.

Camarota and Zeigler estimate that almost 60 percent of the record increase in the nation’s foreign-born population on Biden’s watch has been due to illegal immigration. Roughly 40 percent is due to legal immigration, which remains historically high.

Every year the United States admits about a million legal immigrants on green cards, 70 percent of whom arrive via so-called “chain migration,” where newly naturalized citizens can sponsor an unlimited number of foreign relatives for green cards.

CIS previously published analysis showing that immigration, both legal and illegal, is driving nearly all population growth in the United States.

Likely American voters have told pollsters for years that they want to see overall immigration levels reduced, though little-to-no action has been taken by lawmakers in Washington, DC.

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey shows that almost 6 in 10 likely voters want to cut immigration levels, including 4 in 10 who want to at least halve annual immigration. Likewise, 63 percent of likely voters said they want immigration-driven population growth either eliminated or slowed down.

