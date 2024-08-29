Gas Prices up 50 Percent Since Kamala Harris Took Office

Americans are largely unable to find the “joy” Democrats have touted, especially when they hit the gas pumps, as prices have risen 50 percent since Vice President Kamala Harris has been in the White House.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, not seasonally adjusted, the cost of gasoline has risen 50 percent since January 2021.

CHART — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Release: Consumer Price Index

This is a stark reality Americans are all too familiar with. During the second year of the Biden-Harris administration, gas prices actually broke record highs several times.

As it stands, the highest recorded average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $5.016, recorded on June 14, 2022. Diesel reached an all-time high five days later, reaching $5.816 on June 19, 2022, according to data from AAA.

As of Thursday, the average gas price is $3.361. This is still significantly higher than the average price when former President Donald Trump left office. A January 19, 2021, AAA press release identified the day’s average price of gasoline as $2.38. Three and a half years later, the average gas price is still nearly $1.00 more than when Trump left office. At one point in 2022, during the record-breaking highs, it was $2.62 more.

It should be noted that, even then, Democrats continued to take zero ownership of rising prices, pointing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “COVID-related supply issues,” simultaneously blaming oil and gas companies and market manipulation.

“No. I don’t think the public is blaming Democrats. I think they’re blaming oil companies,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said of rising gas prices at the time.

“They will blame all of us if we don’t do something about the fossil fuel industry,” she added.

This coincides with other auto-related inflationary nightmares. Car insurance premiums are up 54 percent since President Joe Biden and Harris took over in January 2021. New car prices jumped 19 percent since Biden and Harris took office, used cars and trucks rose 20 percent, and the average price of motor vehicle maintenance and repair has gone up 30 percent since January 2021.

It also cannot be ignored that Harris is all-in on Green New Deal policies, which include phasing out fossil fuels.

In light of these grim realities, it remains unclear where the “joy” — which Democrats touted at their convention — can be found for American consumers.