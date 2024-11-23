Trump Selects Brooke Rollins to Serve as the Secretary of Agriculture

President-elect Donald Trump announced Saturday that he had selected Brooke Rollins to serve as the Secretary of Agriculture for the Department of Agriculture.

In a press release from the Trump-Vance Transition team, Trump praised Rollins, who serves as the President and CEO of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) and who previously served as the Acting Director of the Domestic Policy Council.

Trump stated that in her previous roles on the “2016 Economic Advisory Council” and serving on the Domestic Policy Council she had “helped develop and manage the transformational Domestic Policy Agenda” during his first administration.

“It is my Great Honor to nominate Brooke L. Rollins, from the Great State of Texas, to serve as the 33rd United States Secretary of Agriculture,” Trump said. “Brooke was on my 2016 Economic Advisory Council, and did an incredible job during my First Term as the Director of the Domestic Policy Council, Director of the Office of American Innovation, and Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives.”

Trump added: “In these roles, she helped develop and manage the transformational Domestic Policy Agenda of my Administration. Brooke has spent the past four years as the Founder and CEO of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) and America First Works (AFW), building a team of loyal Patriots, and championing the Policies of our America First Agenda.”

The press release continued:

Brooke’s commitment to support the American Farmer, defense of America Food Self-Sufficiency, and the restoration of Agriculture-dependent American Small Towns is second to none. A proud Graduate of Texas A&M University, Brooke earned a Bachelor’s of Sciene Degree in Agriculture Development, and J.D., with Honors. From her upbringing in the small and Agriculture-centered town of Glen Rose, Texas, to her years of leadership involvement with Future Farmers of America and 4H, to her generational Family Farming background, to guiding her four kids in their show cattle careers, Brooke has a practioner’s experience, along with deep Policy credentials in both Nonprofit and Government leadership at the State and National levels. As our next Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke will spearhead the effort to protect American Farmers, who are truly the backbone of our Country. Congratulations Brooke!

In a post on X, Rollins thanked Trump for selecting her to lead the Department of Agriculture, describing it as an “honor” to be able “to fight for America’s farmers and our Nation’s agricultural communities.”

“Thank you, Mr. President, for the opportunity to serve as the next U.S. Secretary of Agriculture,” Rollins wrote. “It will be the honor of my life to fight for America’s farmers and our Nation’s agricultural communities. This is big stuff for a small-town ag girl from Glen Rose, TX — truly the American Dream at its greatest.”