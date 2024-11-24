CNN anchor Abby Phillip said Democrats have bigger problems than just “wokeness,” suggesting that they have catered to the elite class for far too long.

Phillip issued her diagnosis of the Democratic Party’s issues when speaking at the Institute of Politics for the Harvard Kennedy School of Business last week.

“Democrats are in that place now where they have to break out of it, and I think it is a real problem. It’s not as simple as wokeness or whatever. It’s about people who are being incentivized to think about issues in a particular way,” Phillip said.

The CNN anchor said that Democrats could fall victim to “groupthink” if they become too circular in their lines of communication.

“I have observed that elites increasingly talk only to each other and come to believe that because there is consensus among them, that that consensus is shared broadly, and there are not enough voices that are confident enough to disagree and to present alternatives,” she said. “And we as a society need to find better ways to uplift divergent voices. Otherwise, we will be victims of groupthink.”

Phillip chalked the party’s problem up to “elitism in general.”

“There needs to be more courage among people to speak out and to voice diverging opinion. Otherwise, you know, I think it’s a real issue, and it’s not just the Ivy League. I think it’s elitism in general,” she said.

Democrats have been having tough conversations since the election, during which Republicans secured the U.S. House, the U.S. Senate, and the White House with an Electoral College landslide along with the popular vote. While some, like Bill Maher and James Carville, have laid the blame squarely on wokeness, others have pointed the finger elsewhere.

“Democrats ought to stop whining about social movements, which are a fact of political life. They also ought to stop implying that movements and subcultures possess power that they don’t, while ignoring how wealthy donors shape the party’s economic agenda. The reality is political leaders and parties will always have to manage unruly coalitions and stake out positions that are in dialogue with but distinct from interest groups,” wrote Zeesham Aleem at MSNBC.

