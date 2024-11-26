Vice President Kamala Harris spoke directly to her supporters on Tuesday — her first public statement since her concession speech following President-elect Donald Trump’s sweeping victory.

Kamala Harris was hosting a National Grassroots Call with her former running mate Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) that touched on a range of topics. One video released on social media featured Kamala pleading with her supporters to not feel powerless in the wake of defeat.

“I just have to remind you, don’t you ever let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before November 5 and you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don’t ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you,” she said.

The brief statement received mixed reactions on social media, with some finding the optics puzzling.

The full video of her remarks had better optics and featured Kamala Harris thanking her supporters for the work they did, encouraging them to focus on the future.

“What we did in 107 days was unprecedented,” she said in one segment. “Think about the coalition that we built and we were so intentional about that … I know and believe that the best movements that are about progress in our means that it’s leaders that you, that we, are dedicated to the coalition.”

As Breitbart News reported on Tuesday, senior advisers who worked on the Kamala Harris campaign have admitted that the vice president had no pathway to victory. Speaking on the Pod Save America podcast, several campaign advisers to the Harris campaign shared some hard truths they could not admit during the presidential election.

“We were hopeful. I don’t know how optimistic we were, but we thought, OK, this is tied, and if a couple things break our way [we could win],” David Plouffe, a senior adviser to the campaign, said Tuesday. Plouffe also admitted that internal polling also showed that Kamala Harris never took the lead over Trump, even admitting that public polls showing Harris in the lead left him surprised. “We didn’t get the breaks we needed on Election Day,” he said. “I think it surprised people, because there was these public polls that came out in late September, early October, showing us with leads that we never saw.”

