Kamala Harris Campaign Advisers Admit She Had No Path to Victory

“We were hopeful. I don’t know how optimistic we were, but we thought, OK, this is tied, and if a couple things break our way [we could win],” David Plouffe, a senior adviser to the campaign, said Tuesday.

Plouffe also admitted that internal polling also showed that Kamala Harris never took the lead over Trump, even admitting that public polls showing Harris in the lead left him surprised.

“We didn’t get the breaks we needed on Election Day,” he said. “I think it surprised people, because there was these public polls that came out in late September, early October, showing us with leads that we never saw.”

Plouffe was also joined by campaign staffers Jen O’Malley Dillon, Quentin Fulks, and Stephanie Cutter.

Some Democrats have criticized Harris for not properly differentiating herself from President Joe Biden during the campaign, such as her interview on The View in which she said she would have done “nothing” different from her boss in her administration, but Stephanie Cutter felt that Harris was simply being loyal.