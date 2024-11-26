Poll: Donald Trump’s Favorability Soars in Post-Election Spike

Tired of winning yet? That is a question President-elect Donald Trump could well posit to his growing league of supporters as his favorability climbed by six points after he was guaranteed a return to the White House earlier this month, a poll on Tuesday found.

The Hill reports Trump’s rating hit 54 percent in the wake of his runaway election win, which is up from 48 percent pre-election contest, according to an Emerson College poll cited by the outlet.

Trump is viewed most favorably by men, at 61 percent, while 48 percent of women view him favorably.

Among white voters, 59 percent view him favorably, while 53 percent of Hispanics and 28 percent of Black voters view him favorability, the poll found. The Hill offered further detail:

Fifty-five percent of voters under 30 expressed a favorable view of Trump, according to the poll. He is viewed most positively among Americans in their 40s and 50s, with 60 percent viewing him favorably, while 48 percent of Americans over 70 years old view him favorably. The poll also asked Americans if they didn’t expect the final results of the 2024 race and found that 46 percent of voters were surprised that Trump beat Vice President Harris. Among those who voted for Harris, 67 percent said they were surprised by the results, while 71 percent of Trump voters said they were not surprised.

The poll was conducted two weeks after election day, from November 20 to 22, amid the Trump transition back into the White House.

The president-elect has named most of his nominees for Cabinet posts and choices for senior staff positions, who will help carry out his agenda.

The poll included 1,000 voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.