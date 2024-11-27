Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris is “disqualified forever,” according to prominent Democrat megadonor John Morgan, who lambasted her campaign spending and leadership, insisting she has no political future and “cannot be trusted” with money.

In a stunning critique, longtime Democratic donor and attorney John Morgan unleashed scathing criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing her of mismanaging funds and failing to demonstrate leadership during her campaign.

Speaking to Chris Cuomo on NewsNation on Tuesday, Morgan compared the campaign to “Mad Max,” where “everybody’s got the keys to the candy store.”

Morgan alleged rampant misuse of donor money, claiming it wasn’t being spent to support Harris but rather “pouring in against Trump.”

He cited examples such as $900,000 spent to project Harris’s image on the Sphere in Las Vegas, calling it a display of “ego” and “crazy commissions.”

Highlighting his concerns, Morgan declared, “If you can’t run a campaign, you can’t run America,” suggesting that Harris’s political career prospects are effectively over.

“I don’t think she has a political future,” he stated, adding that the Democrat vice president “cannot be trusted with the money.”

Morgan also delved into the broader implications for the Democratic Party.

“It’s terrible,” he said, explaining that a loss of trust within the party leads to chaos, as seen with former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, who “squandered” donor money and left the Democrat Party in disarray.

Morgan also noted that influential figures like former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama were reluctant to support Harris, with Pelosi reportedly expressing doubts about her nomination. He then claimed President Joe Biden chose Harris as a political maneuver, stating, “I think it was to say F-U to Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama.”

Morgan, a high-profile Democrat donor, has been a vocal supporter of President Biden but frequently expressed doubts about Harris’s ability to lead. His remarks are likely to fuel growing skepticism about Harris within her own party as Democrats look ahead to future elections.

Democrat doubts about Harris intensified after she and her radical leftist running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), lost to President-elect Donald Trump (R) and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), earlier this month.

Her campaign, which fell $20 million in debt during the final week of her campaign, spent a whopping $2.6 million on private jets alone in just two weeks towards the end of her failing campaign, bringing its total private air travel costs to at least $12 million.

Harris is reportedly still asking donors for cash as her campaign wallows in debt.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.