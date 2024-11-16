FEC Records: Kamala Harris’s Campaign Spent $12 Million on Private Jets

Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign spent a whopping $2.6 million on private jets alone in just two weeks towards the end of her failing campaign, bringing its total private air travel costs to at least $12 million.

Finance records viewed by the New York Post revealed that the Harris campaign shelled out nearly $2.2 million to Florida company Private Jet Services Group and another $430,000 to Virginia company Advanced Aviation Team between October 1 and October 17.

The money spent on private jets as Election Day neared brought the campaign’s bill for the mode of transportation to a “staggering” $12 million, the outlet reported.

The total amount of money spent on private jets may be even higher after the last couple weeks of Harris’s campaign filings are published by the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

She is now facing backlash for her “hypocrisy” by using such an un-environmentally-friendly method of travel.

“Kamala Harris and a lot of pro-climate leaders have a lot of hypocrisy with the words that they state and the realities they must think are real,” American Conservation Coalition founder Benji Backer told the outlet.

“We need sensible solutions on environment and climate issues, but we’re not going to get them when there’s so much hypocrisy coming from the elitists that everyone else needs to change their lives except for them,” he added.

Other things the campaign splurged on includes $12,097 on Uber Eats and DoorDash food and at least $12,081 on ice cream, the Post reported.

“Nobody should be shocked that Kamala Harris is not being sworn in on Jan 20,” Republican political consultant Erin Perrine told the outlet. “Instead of getting the message out, they wanted to have a party. That’s not how it works.”

The Harris campaign fell $20 million in debt during the final week of her campaign, Breitbart News reported.