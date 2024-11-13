Harris Campaign Gave $500K to Al Sharpton’s Org Before Their MSNBC Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign — which ended $20 million in debt after raising $1 billion — gave money to far-left Rev. Al Sharpton’s civil rights organization just weeks before he conducted a friendly interview with her.

Finance records show that Harris for President gave half a million dollars to the National Action Network (NAN), founded by Sharpton in 1991, split between two payments on September 5 and October 1.

On October 20, Sharpton tossed Harris “softball questions” on his MSNBC show, PoliticsNation.

When asked if the lack of support from some men was “misogynist,” the failed presidential candidate responded, “I think that you are absolutely right”:

NAN came under fire in late 2022 for spending nearly $1 million on private jets and giving Sharpton a six-figure bonus, bringing his compensation that year to $648,794, Breitbart News reported.

Finance records also revealed that Harris’s campaign made two $500,000 payments to Oprah Winfrey’s media company, Harpo Productions, on October 15 — right around the time that the billionaire television personality appeared with the vice president at a town hall event and a Philadelphia rally before election day.

“Not true,” Winfrey told TMZ when asked if she was paid “$1 million for the endorsement for Kamala” on Monday.

“I was paid nothing, ever,” she added, before getting into her car to dodge the next question, “What do you think about all the celebrities with their mass exodus?”

Harris’s campaign also gave to lesser-known civil rights groups, contributing $2 million to the National Urban League, $150,000 to the Black Economic Alliance, $150,000 to the Black Church PAC, $30,000 to the Haitian Ladies Fund, and $150,000 to black freemason organization International Free and Accepted Modern Masons, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

The campaign also gave to Latino organizations, including $120,000 to Casa in Action, $105,000 to the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, and $120,000 to Somos Votantes.

Despite her efforts to pay minority groups to rally the black and Latino demographics, both voting blocs made historic shifts for President-elect Donald Trump.