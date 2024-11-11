Report: Kamala Harris’s Campaign Keeps Badgering Donors for Cash

Failed presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris (D) is reportedly still asking donors for cash for several reasons as her campaign still wallows in debt.

The Daily Caller reported on Monday that her campaign is sending out fundraising messages even after she and her radical leftist running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), lost to President-elect Donald Trump (R) and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), on Tuesday.

The Caller’s article said Harris’s most recent message was sent to supporters on Sunday, per emails the outlet obtained.

“Each email claims, using slightly different language, that the ‘Harris Fight Fund’ is collecting donations to fund legal efforts and recount initiatives to help Democrats in close congressional races,” the report continued:

“First and foremost, we want to acknowledge the fear, confusion and sadness many of you are feeling at this moment,” one of Harris’ post-election emails reads. “As you read this, there are U.S. Senate and House races that are either too close to call, or within the margin of recounts or certain legal challenges. Can you please rush a contribution to the Harris Fight Fund program today?” After clicking the donation link contained in the emails, prospective donors are sent to the ActBlue page for the Harris Victory Fund. The first $41,300 in donations from an individual to the Harris Victory Fund are sent to the Democratic National Committee (DNC), according to the fine print of the donation page. Only the next $3,100 in donations from a given individual are deposited into “Harris for President’s Recount Account.” The next $510,000 in donations from an individual donor are earmarked to be disbursed equally among the Democratic Parties in all 50 states and D.C., with any excess funds going to the DNC.

Sources said Harris’s campaign fell $20 million in debt during the last week of her campaign, Breitbart News reported on Wednesday.

“A Kamala campaign staffer confirmed to Breitbart News that reports that Harris’s campaign was ‘$20 million’ in debt are ‘real,’ adding that Jen O’Malley Dillon, the Harris campaign chair reportedly ‘blew through a billion dollars in a few months,'” the article read, noting that Dillon apparently was the one who pushed for the campaign to have concerts with celebrities such as Katy Perry, Lizzo, Eminem, and Bruce Springsteen.

On Saturday, Trump teased Democrats after they spent tons of money and incurred debt trying to defeat him by joking about helping them financially with his own leftover campaign funds. He wrote in a post on Truth Social:

I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over. Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others. Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do.

“We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was ‘Earned Media,’ and that doesn’t cost very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump concluded.