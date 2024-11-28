Ohio Gov. Signs Law to Shield Kids from Transgenderism

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed a bill into law on Tuesday that protects the privacy of girls in grades K-12 from boys who claim to be transgender.

Under the law signed by DeWine, students attending K-12 schools and universities in Ohio are required to use restrooms, locker rooms, or overnight lodging that correspond with their biological sex, according to the Ohio Capital-Journal. The Ohio Senate voted to pass the bill in early November and sent it to DeWine’s desk for signing.

It is set to go into effect 90 days after it was signed, according to the outlet.

Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, an organization that fights for “public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence,” criticized DeWine for signing the bill, stating that he did “nothing after a gunman” killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio.

“Reminder that Mike DeWine did ABSOLUTELY F**KING NOTHING after a gunman with a high-capacity rifle and a 100-round drum magazine killed nine people in Dayton,” Watts wrote in a post on X.

While the bill signed into law by DeWine bars biological males from using the girls’ restrooms in schools and universities, the law “does not prevent a school from having singe-occupancy facilities and does not apply” to family members or others assisting young children or people who have “a disability,” according to the outlet.

In January, DeWine announced that he was banning transgender surgeries for minors, though he would still allow parents to get puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for their children.

As Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton reported, “The move appears to be a play at appeasing both sides of the transgenderism debate by outlawing extreme sex-mutilating procedures for minors while still allowing the beginning of social and chemical sex transitions in the name of parental rights.”

Hamilton wrote:

The governor announced his executive order, as well as several proposed rules on the subject, during a press conference days after vetoing a GOP-led bill that would have protected children from both sex-change procedures and hormones and women and girls’ sports teams.

In June the bill DeWine signed Tuesday, “known as House Bill 183 (H.B. 183), was introduced by state Reps. Beth Lear (R) and Adam Bird (R) and was added to Senate Bill 104 (S.B. 104) as an amendment in a 60-31 vote, according to the Ohio Capital Journal,” Breitbart News noted.

The law comes as governors in states such as Louisiana and Mississippi have signed bills requiring transgender individuals to use restrooms matching their biological sex in public schools and public facilities.