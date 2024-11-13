The Ohio State Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that would bar transgender people from using women’s bathrooms.

The bill passed the Republican-controlled state senate and will be sent to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to be signed into law.

“The Republican-backed bill applies to public K-12 schools and institutions of higher education. It requires the schools to designate separate bathrooms, locker rooms and overnight accommodations ‘for the exclusive use’ of either males and females, based on one’s gender assigned at or near birth, in both school buildings and facilities used for a school-sponsored event,” noted CBS News.

Republican state Sen. Jerry Cirino said the bill “is about safety and security,” while the Ohio ACLU has decried the bill as an attack on transgender citizens. “We are closely considering next steps,” the ACLU said on social media.

“If allowed to go into effect, SB 104 will create unsafe environments for trans and gender non-conforming individuals of all ages,” Jocelyn Rosnick, the group’s policy director, said in a statement. “This bill ignores the material reality that transgender people endure higher rates of sexual violence and assaults, particularly while using public restrooms, than people who are not transgender.”

Senate Democratic Leader Nickie Antonio said the bill will violate the liberty of transgender people.

“There should be no exception to liberty and justice for all, yet here we are telling our children that there are people who are less-than,” she said. “This bill is not about bathrooms. It’s about demonizing those who are different, and our children are watching and listening to the fearmongering.”

