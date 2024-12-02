Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) condemned President Joe Biden for pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, on Sunday night.

Biden’s pardon reversed years of Biden and his spokesperson’s promises that the president would not pardon Hunter or commute his sentence.

It also creates significant headaches inside his own party, particularly his statement seeming to validate President-elect Donald Trump’s arguments that the Department of Justice harbors politicized prosecutors.

Bennet is the first Democrat Senator to slam the pardon.

“President Biden’s decision put personal interest ahead of duty and further erodes Americans’ faith that the justice system is fair and equal for all,” Bennet tweeted Monday.

Bennet becomes the second prominent Colorado Democrat to publicly disavow Biden’s pardon. Sunday night, Gov. Jared Polis made a statement that mirrored Bennet’s.

“While as a father I certainly understand President Joe Biden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country,” Polis tweeted. “This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation.”

Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) also condemned Biden’s actions Sunday night.

The Senate reconvenes Monday evening after its Thanksgiving holiday, at which point Bennet’s colleagues – many who have long defended Biden’s integrity – will face a flurry of questions from the press regarding Biden’s reversal.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.