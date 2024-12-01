Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) quickly condemned President Joe Biden after pardoning his son Hunter Biden Sunday night.

Joe Biden announced his pardon of his son, convicted of three felony gun and tax charges and facing numerous other legal issues and intense congressional scrutiny, despite years insisting he would not pardon his son or commute his sentence.

Stanton wasted little time criticizing the president’s decision to defy his public pledges and pardon his son, possibly making him the first Democrat in Congress to do so.

“I respect President Biden, but I think he got this one wrong,” Stanton tweeted. “This wasn’t a politically-motivated prosecution. Hunter committed felonies, and was convicted by a jury of his peers.”

Stanton may be the first, but he is unlikely to be the last. The House of Representatives returns from its Thanksgiving holiday Tuesday, at which point other Democrats must face reporters’ questions about Biden’s decision to pardon his son.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, also a Democrat, condemned Biden’s decision Sunday night as well.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.