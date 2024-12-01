Democrat Colorado Gov. Jared Polis: Biden’s Hunter Pardon ‘Put His Family Ahead of the Country’

Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO) slammed President Joe Biden’s Sunday night pardon of his son Hunter.

Biden pardoned his son Hunter Biden, who was found guilty of three felony gun charges earlier this year, for all crimes he may have committed dating back almost eleven years. The president had repeatedly for years promised not to pardon Hunter or commute his sentence.

“While as a father I certainly understand President Joe Biden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country,” Polis tweeted. “This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation.”

Polis continued, “When you become President, your role is Pater familias of the nation. Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President’s son.”

Biden’s pardon was quickly met with condemnation from Republicans, but Polis and Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) were among the first Democrat elected officials to publicly blast Biden’s Sunday night decision.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.