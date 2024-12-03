Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) expressed full support for Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth after meeting with him Monday amid an onslaught of hit pieces from the establishment media.

“Are soldiers sometimes wild childs? Yeah, that can happen, but it is very clear that this guy is the guy who, at a time when Americans were losing confidence in their own military, in our ability to project strength around the world, Pete Hegseth is the answer to that concern,” she told reporters on Tuesday, according to Politico.

Her support comes at a critical time, as Hegseth comes under attack from anonymous sources in reports about his alleged behavior when drinking or with women from as far back as 2014.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) also expressed support for Hegseth, posting that she was glad to meet with him and discuss their shared priorities of restoring U.S. military deterrence and attracting more patriotic young Americans to military service.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has come out as a strong supporter for Hegseth, meeting with him last week and touting his record and credentials since then.

“He is more than qualified to assume the role of Secretary of Defense,” she said Tuesday.

There has also been an outpouring of support from male Republican senators, but female Republican support has been particularly important as his critics smear him with 2017 allegations of rape, despite a police report saying there was no evidence of rape, and mistreatment of women.

