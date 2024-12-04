The Biden administration appears to be working overtime within federal agencies to put labor agreements in place before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

The agreements are designed to complicate Trump’s stated goal of civil service reform or, as he puts it, purging the “deep state.” The contract terms can restrict federal agencies’ discretion over employee management.

The latest example of the Biden administration implementing this tactic is at the Social Security Administration (SSA). It has already performed or is working toward similar changes at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Bloomberg reported on the Biden administration’s efforts:

A Biden administration appointee has agreed to lock in hybrid work protections for tens of thousands of Social Security staff, part of a slew of organized labor efforts that complicate President-elect Donald Trump’s efforts to reshape the federal workforce. The American Federation of Government Employees [AFGE], a union representing 42,000 Social Security Administration workers, reached an agreement with the agency last week that will protect telework until 2029 in an updated contract, according to a message to its members viewed by Bloomberg. … AFGE members at the Environmental Protection Agency in May ratified a contract with management that includes new “scientific integrity” safeguards meant to protect their ability to discuss their work with the media and report alleged scientific misconduct without suffering from retaliation. Attorneys at the Department of Justice have been organizing with another group, the National Treasury Employees Union, trying to secure union recognition before Biden leaves office.