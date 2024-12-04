President-elect Donald Trump announced that he has picked former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) to serve as the administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA).

In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Loeffler as “a tremendous fighter” while serving in the United States Senate during Trump’s first term as president. Trump added that Loeffler helped “to pass the first ever bill to protect Women in Sports.”

“I am very pleased to nominate business leader and former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, from the Great State of Georgia, to serve as Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA),” Trump said. “Small Businesses are the backbone of our Great Economy. Kelly will bring her experience in business and Washington to reduce red tape, and unleash opportunity for our Small Businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive.”

“She will focus on ensuring that SBA is accountable to Taxpayers by cracking down on waste, fraud, and regulatory overreach,” Trump added. “Kelly was a tremendous fighter in the U.S. Senate during the first Trump Administration, including helping to pass the first ever bill to protect Women in Sports. Prior to her ensure in the U.S. Senate, Kelly built a 25 year career in financial services and technology.”