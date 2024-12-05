The Kash Foundation, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded primarily by former Trump administration official and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Nominee Kash Patel, announced Thursday it has surpassed $1 million in grants awarded.

“Reaching the $1 million mark in grants is a reflection of Kash Patel’s steadfast dedication to serving Americans. This foundation was created to ensure individuals and families have the resources they need to stand up for what’s right. We are honored to be part of a movement that is making a real difference,” Erica Knight, spokesperson for The Kash Foundation, said in a statement to Breitbart News.

She added, “This milestone represents the collective efforts of our donors, supporters, and team. It’s not just about the numbers—it’s about the lives changed and the voices amplified.”

Knight said all of the funds raised have gone directly toward grant giving and have not provided any financial benefit to Patel whatsoever. She added that if Patel is confirmed as FBI director, he will resign from the board of the foundation.

The Kash Foundation, established in 2022, provides direct financial grants, scholarships, and legal defense funds to support veterans, law enforcement, students, and whistleblowers who are seeking justice and transparency, and efforts to ensure government accountability.

The foundation said the $1 million in grants has gone to:

Support for Veterans and Law Enforcement: Offering financial assistance to veterans, active-duty service members, and law enforcement personnel;

Educational Opportunities: Providing scholarships through programs like the Josh Cremeans Scholarship Fund to empower the next generation of leaders;

Legal Defense for Whistleblowers: Providing financial assistance to those who provide credible information of waste, fraud ,and abuse, so we the people can hold government institutions accountable and support individuals speaking out against corruption;

Providing disaster relief and helping to rebuild communities ravaged by mother nature and other misfortunes; and

Public Awareness Campaigns: Promoting transparency and educating citizens on issues often improperly covered by the mainstream media.

A whistleblower who received legal assistance said in a statement: “Without The Kash Foundation, I wouldn’t have had the means to stand up against government overreach. Their support has been life-changing.”

The foundation has been funded by grassroots fundraising, digital campaigns, and merchandise sales, according to Knight.

“As Americans, we know the importance of standing up for those in need and our American values,” she said. “The Kash Foundation has grown thanks to the passionate support of individuals who share our vision for a better America for all.”

Knight said the foundation is committed to expanding its impact and in 2025 will increase scholarships and support to whistleblowers, veterans, and law enforcement.

“We’re just getting started,” Knight said. “Our mission is clear, and we will continue to fight for Americans and the principles that make this nation great. Together, we can ensure that every voice is heard, protected and fostered for a more unified tomorrow.”

