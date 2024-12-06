Nolte: Biden Limps out of Office Ranked as Worst Modern President

With only a little over 40 days left of his disastrous presidency, Joe Biden will stumble out of office ranked by voters as our worst modern president.

His obscene pardon of his criminal son Hunter did not help his standing.

J.L. Partners polled 1,006 registered voters and asked them to rank Biden and every other president reaching back to Richard M. Nixon.

Biden scored lower than Nixon.

“Some 44 percent placed [Biden] as one of the worst two, while only 14 percent placed him in the top two, giving him a net score of 30 points underwater,” reports the Daily Mail. “That was worse than Nixon, who came out with negative 25, and Donald Trump, with negative 15.”

Ronald Reagan came in first place by a wide margin with a +30. Barry Obama somehow came in second with a +21. Bill Clinton landed in third place with +17. George W. Bush enjoys a +1. Jimmy Carter evened out at zero. George H.W. Bush sat at -1.

“James Johnson, cofounder of J.L. Partners which conducted the poll, called it a ‘diabolical’ result for Biden,” the report adds.

“There’s always a recency bias and as Joe Biden is the incumbent, he starts off at a disadvantage there,” the pollster told the Daily Mail. “Voters have obviously looked at his age, general conduct in office, his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, the situation at the southern border, and decided that, in their view, it qualifies him to be the worst president in modern history.”

He added that Biden went from “the man who beat Trump to the man who let him back in, and who voters feel has been fundamentally a bad president.”

In a separate poll of 806 registered voters conducted on December 2 on the question of the Hunter pardon, a majority of 52 percent said the pardon is “wrong,” while only 29 percent said it was the right thing to do.

The pollster is not wrong about the “recency bias.”

In this case, that bias helps Jimmy Carter, who is unquestionably the worst president of my lifetime, and that includes Nixon. I’m no Watergate revisionist. Nixon was caught cold on tape obstructing justice, ordering a payoff to the Watergate burglars. Nevertheless, I’d vote for the ghost of Nixon over Jimmy Carter or Joe Biden any day. That might sound partisan, but I’d vote for Bill Clinton over Nixon, Biden, Carter, and both Bushes. Clinton had his issues, no question, but the nineties were a time of peace and prosperity. Of course, Trump and Reagan are my top two.

The years will be good to Trump. His first term is already remembered as the good ole’ days and if he becomes a reform president in his second term — and I believe he will — we are looking at the kind of revolution Reagan ushered in that gave us two decades of prosperity.

