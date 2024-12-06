New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) did not rule out the possibility of him rejoining the Republican Party, stating that he was “part of the American Party.”

During an interview with Spectrum News NY1, Adams spoke about how he loved the United States, and how his “19-year-old nephew” had died while fighting in Vietnam.

Between April 1995-November 2002, Adams was registered as a Republican, prior to joining the Democrat Party, according to the outlet.

“Would you ever consider rejoining the GOP?” Adams was asked.

“The party that’s the most important for me is the American Party,” Adams responded. “I’m a part of the American Party. I love this country. This is the home of the free, land of the brave. My 19-year-old nephew died on the fields of Vietnam protecting what this city and this country represents, and that’s the party I’m going to always be a member of.”

Adams noted that while he had served as a police officer for 22 years, he had been a member of the American Party, and he would continue to be a member of the American Party while wearing a blue suit “as the mayor of the city of New York.”

Politico reported that in another interview on Pix11 News, Adams explained that whether he was registered as a Republican or Democrat, he would “push for American values.”

“No matter what party I’m on or vote on, I’m going to push for American values,” Adams said.

Adams’ comments come as he has previously criticized President Joe Biden over the “record-breaking” levels of illegal immigration to the country and has expressed a willingness to work with President-elect Donald Trump and the incoming Trump administration to deport criminal illegal migrants.

The New York City mayor has also expressed that he “would love to sit down with” Tom Homan, who Trump selected to serve as the “Border Czar,” and hear Homan’s “thoughts on how we’re going to address those who are harming our citizens.”

Adams has also defended Trump against claims from Democrats and the mainstream media that he is a “fascist” and has stated that people need to “dial down the temperature” with their rhetoric in conversations. Adams has also previously noted that he knows “what Hitler has done” and knows “what a fascist regime looks like.”