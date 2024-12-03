New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is seemingly changing course, using a press conference on Tuesday to blast President Joe Biden over record-breaking illegal immigration to the United States and vowing to work with President-elect Donald Trump to help deport criminal illegal aliens.

Hundreds of thousands have arrived in the sanctuary city of New York City since Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office in late January 2021, emboldened by the administration’s expansive Catch and Release network at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The long-term impact of what we did to this city, you’re going to see it materialize in administrations in the future. They hurt the future of New York City,” Adams said referring to the Biden-Harris administration:

We didn’t invest in seniors the way we should have and young people … the crimes that we witnessed. This impacted our city and people don’t understand why are you fighting so hard on this. [Emphasis added] The federal government made me take $6.4 billion out … we all should be angry about what happened to this city under this administration.

Adams presented charts showing that New Yorkers funneled $6.4 billion to newly arrived migrants under Biden and Harris that could have been spent on the city’s school system, subway passes for underprivileged youth, and more park and recreation staff.

In particular, Adams noted that the billions spent on migrants is more than the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) entire annual budget. With the money that went to migrants, about 1,000 more NYPD officers could have been hired by the city.

Most significantly, perhaps, Adams said he wants to work with President-elect Donald Trump’s border czar, Thomas Homan, to help deport criminal illegal aliens from New York City.

“Those who are here committing crimes, robberies, shooting at police officers, raping innocent people, have been a harm to our country. I want to sit down and hear the plan on how we’re going to address them,” Adams said. “Those are the people I am talking about. I would love to sit down with the border czar and hear his thoughts on how we’re going to address those who are harming our citizens.”

When reporters questioned Adams about his support for deportations, he pointed to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama’s statements from decades ago when they suggested support for deporting the most violent criminal illegal aliens.

Adams went as far as to dare the political left to “cancel” him.

“I want you all to go back and Google Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Google what they said about those who commit crimes in our city and … in our country. They said those who commit crimes need to get out right away — that was their position,” Adams said. “This is not a new position.”

“Because … in the era of cancel culture, no one’s afraid to be honest about the truth. Well, cancel me, because I’m going to protect the citizens of this city,” he continued. “And if you think you’re going to come into this city and harm our innocent New Yorkers, and innocent migrants and asylum seekers, this is not the mayor you want to be in the city under.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.