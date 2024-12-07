President-elect Donald Trump greeted United States Marines who are stationed in France during his visit to the country and to attend the re-opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

In a video posted to X by Margo Martin, Trump’s deputy director of communications, Trump was seen shaking the hands of several U.S. Marines, who were lined up.

Several people responded to the video by pointing out that Trump was “a real commander-in-chief” and was putting America first, even abroad.

“President Trump greets US Marines in France,” one person wrote in a post on X. “Everywhere Trump goes he’s America-First.”

“A REAL COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF,” Monica Crowley wrote. Crowley was recently nominated by Trump to serve as Ambassador, Assistant Secretary of State and Chief of Protocol of the United States of America.

“A President that actually loves our military! So glad he’s back!” another person wrote.

“American armed forces are smiling again!” Mercedes Schlapp, the host of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) wrote in a post.

During Trump’s visit to France, he attended the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, years after a fire broke out, severely damaging its roof. Several world leaders, such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prince William, who also attended the re-opening of the cathedral, were seen greeting Trump.

Breitbart News’s Kurt Zindulka reported that after the fire at the cathedral on April 15, 2019, which caused severe damage to the cathedral’s “medieval roof and famed spire,” the “reconstruction was completed in just five years,” with thousands of people were involved.

The reconstruction was completed in just five years after a monumental effort involving some 2,000 people, including architects, artists, blacksmiths, carpenters, roofers, sculptors, and stone masons. French President Emmanuel Macron branded the project as an “insane challenge” and the “construction project of the century.”

During Trump’s visit to Paris, he also stopped by the United Kingdom’s Ambassador’s residence to meet with Prince William.