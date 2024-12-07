President-elect Donald Trump was greeted by world leaders who were attending the re-opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, years after a fire broke out at the cathedral.

In a video posted to X by the Trump War Room account, Trump was seen being welcomed by world leaders such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prince William, among many others.

People responded to the video by pointing out that the other world leaders knew that Trump was a “true leader” and noted how Trump “commands respect.”

“A true leader and they all know it,” one person wrote in a post.

“America is respected again,” another person wrote.

“President Trump being greeted one by one by world leaders and heads of state at Notre Dame,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wrote in a post. “Republican senators better confirm every single one of his nominations. America voted for Trump after he was shot in the face. Read the room and the world.”

“The world leaders at Notre Dame welcome President-elect Trump who commands respect unlike any head of state of our time,” Greg Price, the Deputy Rapid Response Director for Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc. wrote in a post.

As Breitbart News’s Kurt Zindulka previously reported, a fire on April 15th, 2019 at the Notre Dame Cathedral resulted in the cathedral experiencing severe damage to “much of its medieval roof and famed spire.”