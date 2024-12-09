Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth on Monday evening spoke positively about his second meeting with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) earlier in the day, as he works to win over support from her and other senators who are responsible for confirming him for the position.

“It was a great meeting,” he said Monday on Fox News’s Hannity, and said she has been “front and center” on key issues pertaining to the Department of Defense.

Earlier in the day, Ernst — who initially expressed doubts about Hegseth following a media smear campaign — also released a positive statement about their meeting, saying:

I appreciate Pete Hegseth’s responsiveness and respect for the process. Following our encouraging conversations, Pete committed to completing a full audit of the Pentagon and selecting a senior official who will uphold the roles and value of our servicemen and women — based on quality and standards, not quotas — and who will prioritize and strengthen my work to prevent sexual assault within the ranks. As I support Pete through this process, I look forward to a fair hearing based on truth, not anonymous sources.

Hegseth said during his interview that he appreciates her support.

“The fact that she’s willing to support me through this process means a lot,” he said.

Hegseth also spoke about his support for women in the military — an area Ernst, a retired National Guard colonel, has staked a deep interest in as a senator. He said on Hannity:

I also want an opportunity here to clarify comments that have been misconstrued, that I somehow don’t support women in the military. Some of our greatest warriors, our best warriors out there, are women who serve. Raise their right hand to defend this country and love our nation, want to defend that flag, and they do it every single day around the globe. So I’m not presuming anything, but after President Trump asked me to be his Secretary of Defense, should I get the opportunity to do that, I look forward to being a secretary for all our warriors, men and women, for the amazing contributions they make in our military.

Hegseth also said he has known Ernst for over ten years — back when she was a state senator running to be the first female combat veteran in the Senate and when he was working with veterans advocacy organization Concerned Veterans for America.

“We supported her in that effort,” he said.

Hegseth said he was set to meet on Tuesday with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), and on Wednesday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). Both senators are known for their moderate views and their penchant for bucking President-elect Donald Trump.

He also praised the process whereby senators exercise their advise and consent role by confirming presidential nominees, and he blasted the left for trying to turn his confirmation into a “show trial” in the media.

“We’re not going to let that happen. I’m going to walk into the door of every one of these senators with just as an open book, willing to answer their questions, because they deserve answers,” he said.

“We look forward to earning these votes. That’s what it’s about, ultimately, earning the votes through the committee and through the entire U.S. Senate. And hopefully I’ll have the honor of being able to stand up for our war fighters. That’s what this all about,” he added.

“It’s all about the men and women who put the uniform on for us. They want someone who’s kicked down doors, had their backs in the past in that top spot.”

