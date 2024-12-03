Piers Morgan Slams ‘Relentless Onslaught’ Against Pete Hegseth: ‘Getting Pathetic’

British media personality Piers Morgan slammed the “relentless onslaught” against Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth as “pathetic.”

“This relentless onslaught against @PeteHegseth is getting pathetic. Done @foxandfriends many times with him and never known Pete be anything but utterly professional on camera and a nice, respectful guy off it,” Morgan said.

Morgan’s defense of Hegseth comes amid a string of hit corporate media pieces attacking his character based on unverified and anonymous allegations stemming as far back as a decade.

The first hit piece claimed he has tattoos linked to white supremacy. Breitbart News found that the allegation stemmed from a far-left Democrat activist and veteran.

The next hit piece centered on allegations of rape. A subsequent police report showed major inconsistencies in the accuser’s claims, as covered by Breitbart News.

The next hit piece, from the New York Times, featured an emotional email Hegseth’s mother sent to him in 2018, berating him for his insensitivity to his then-wife during divorce proceedings and his treatment of women. However, his mother told the Times that she did not mean what she wrote, and also sent a follow-up email to her son the next day apologizing. Breitbart News viewed the email, which had a completely different tone and said the divorce had been difficult for her.

The next piece from the New Yorker was based on decade-old allegations from a jealous coworker at one of the veterans advocacy organizations Hegseth ran who was fired. That coworker alleged that Hegseth drank a lot at work parties and after hours with staff. Combat veteran and former Pennsylvania U.S. House candidate Sean Parnell, who worked with Hegseth at the organization, called those allegations false in interviews with the Compact Magazine and Breitbart News.

The author of that piece, Jane Mayer, appeared on a November 23 New Yorker podcast saying that it gave her “comfort” that former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) withdrew his nomination as attorney general and that “checks and balances” worked to sink his nomination.

She also said about opposing Trump’s nominees: “You don’t need everyone to do the right thing. It’s enough to have a few individuals who will, and they then give courage to everybody else.” Her comments preceded her hit piece.

However, these reports have not deterred most Republican senators from voicing their full support after meeting with him on Monday and last week, as Breitbart News has reported.

Hegseth, 44, is a Fox News host and combat veteran who signed up to serve after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He served for 20 years before retiring as an Army major.

He graduated from Princeton and Harvard Universities and spent some time on Wall Street before running two veteran advocacy organizations and becoming a Fox News host and best-selling book author.

