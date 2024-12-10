Donald Trump Jr. with Breitbart’s Boyle: Efficacy of Incoming Trump Administration Will Be Greater than Last

The efficacy of the incoming Trump administration will be so much greater than the first, Donald Trump Jr. said during a Monday broadcast of his show, Triggered, discussing what America can expect with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

“While we went through four years of hell, while, you know, America suffered greatly for it,” Trump began, pointing to the economy and foreign wars.

“For the future of America to actually make real change, if you just rolled over the same guys from 2020 that were slow rolling you, the unelected bureaucrats who were, you know, they thought they knew better than the duly elected President of United States, I think this four years of insanity, it’s almost like a hit rock bottom [and] America got it,” he said, surmising that the GOP can be so much more effective this time around because of the lessons his father has learned and America has learned.

“They understand it now, and we can be so much more effective than had we actually just, you know, kept office in 2020. … I think the efficacy of this next administration is so much more because we’re starting from scratch, and we have all of this time, all of this experience to actually put people in there who can make a difference,” he said, as Boyle agreed, pointing out that what happened on election night “demonstrates that the Biden presidency administration really is an error, not an era.”

“And what we did was we ended the error on election night, and now we can get back to doing things even better and more professionally, I think, than even the first time around. The first time around was great,” Boyle said. “I think this time around is going to be even better, as demonstrated by the picks that your dad is making so far.”

“I’m very pleased with all of them. I think that all of them are great. I know a lot of them personally. We’ve done stories with them over the course of the last several years, and they’re exciting. And this process with the Senate is, in some cases, more than others, a little bit challenging, but I think that they’re all going to get there. So I’m feeling very confident as we’re going through this,” Boyle concluded.