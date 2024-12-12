The days are counting down until U.S. President Joe Biden exits the White House but before he goes the octogenarian is doing some judicial housekeeping.

On Thursday he issues presidential pardons to 39 Americans convicted of non-violent crimes while commuting the sentences of nearly 1,500 other people in the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history.

The White House has not given the names of the people involved in the mass commutations, AP reports.

The U.S. Constitution decrees a president has the broad “power to grant reprieves and pardons for offences against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.”

Earlier this month, Biden issued a controversial pardon to his son Hunter, as Breitbart News reported.

Biden Jr. was facing sentencing for two criminal cases and his father’s move came after he spent years saying he would do no such thing.

Now the 81-year-old has extended that singular courtesy to a broader list of recipients.

Announcing the move, Biden said those pardoned had “shown successful rehabilitation and have shown commitment to making their communities stronger and safer”.

Their non-violent convictions included drug offences.

The commuted sentences were for hundreds of people who were placed in home confinement during the coronavirus pandemic, and who were facing sentences which Biden deemed to be too long.

They have “shown that they deserve a second chance”, Biden added.

Biden said he would be taking more steps in the weeks ahead and would continue to review clemency petitions.

The second largest single-day act of clemency was by fellow Democrat President Barack Obama, with 330, shortly before leaving office in 2017.

The president had previously issued 122 commutations and 21 other pardons.