Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized in Europe, Suffers Injury on Official Trip for WWII Commemoration

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was hospitalized while traveling in Europe on official taxpayer business.

The former Speaker’s staff announced her hospitalization Friday morning, citing an “injury.”

“While traveling with a bipartisan delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” the statement reads.

Pelosi’s spokesperson added she “is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals,” but that “[s]he continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements.”

CODEL is Capitol Hill slang for Congressional Delegation, official travel by congressmen and senators and their staff or guests, usually spouses or significant others. CODELs are often criticized by reformers as little more than vacations on taxpayer dimes, although congressional ethics bodies must approve trips in advance to ensure a work nexus.

The 84-year-old’s announced hospitalization takes place one day after Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), another octogenarian and longtime congressional leader, was forced to stay home from work in the Senate after suffering a fall earlier in the week.

Pelosi’s spokesman says she looks forward to returning home soon.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.