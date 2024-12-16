Exclusive — Rep. Beth Van Duyne: Mystery Drones Highlight Threat to ‘Critical Infrastructure’ in U.S. Heartland

The Biden administration “hasn’t really been forthcoming” on the phenomenon of mystery drones over areas such as New Jersey, Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) said during an interview Monday on Breitbart News Daily.

Questions continue to abound over the drone sightings in the northeast and elsewhere, but the federal government has failed to provide any meaningful answers. Last week, the Pentagon denied that the drones were controlled by foreign entities, but it also said they were not controlled by the U.S. military. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) did not provide any details either, simply stating in a joint statement that, based on current evidence, the drones do not pose a national security threat.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne said this has created quite a bit of chatter in the swamp.

“I mean, they absolutely are [talking about it],” she said. “Because the fact is that we have, I think, shown how far behind we are in the technology. And you know, when you look at what’s happening in Ukraine and how they [drones] are being used to just destroy really critical infrastructure in Russia, and when we start seeing them, you know, in Houston, the Houston area, and you start thinking about how much critical infrastructure is down there,” she continued, “whether or not it’s our pipelines, our refineries, our port and really how much devastation could be caused to our country if they get out of hand. … You know, the Biden administration hasn’t really been forthcoming.”

“We’ve asked the questions. We’re going to continue to ask the questions,” she said, adding that she cannot wait until President-elect Trump is sworn in on January 20 when America will “actually have a commander in chief who’s taking these threats seriously.”

LISTEN:

“Does your instinct tell you that it’s, these are our drones, or that they are a foreign drone?” host Mike Slater asked.

“Look, we don’t know at this point. I don’t want to scare anybody … [or] jump to any kind of conclusions, because the fact is that we don’t know where they’re coming from,” the congresswoman replied.

“But if they are over our military installations, they should not be there, and they should be taken down by our military. There needs to be somebody who is actually willing to have the guts to say, take it down, it’s not one of ours, investigating, finding it, and I don’t know that anybody has the trust that that’s happening right now,” she added.

Trump chimed in on the drone sightings on Truth Social, writing last week, “Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!! DJT”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.