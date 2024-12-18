Exclusive: Hungary’s Deputy FM ‘Confident’ Trump’s Return Will Usher in ‘New Era’ of Peace, Prosperity, Partnership

Hungary is “confident” that President Donald Trump’s return to office will mend the currently strained U.S.-Hungary relations under the outgoing Biden administration, particularly on economic and strategic issues, with a key focus on resolving the Ukraine-Russia war, according to Hungarian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Levente Magyar, who highlighted the European country’s misalignment with the Biden administration and the urgent need for securing peace.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News following Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk in Florida, Hungary’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Levente Magyar voiced enthusiasm for improved relations between his country and the United States under Trump’s return to office, emphasizing agreement on key issues including Ukraine, trade, and economic policies.

“We have great expectations for President Trump returning to office,” he stated. “Over the past three years, we’ve struggled to find common ground with the Biden administration, particularly on the war in Ukraine, which has burdened our relationship since.”

Magyar slammed the current administration’s actions, including backtracking on visa liberalization and terminating the bilateral treaty on the avoidance of double taxation.

“These measures have negatively impacted economic cooperation between our nations,” he noted, insisting that Trump’s leadership will help reverse these trends and bring about a new, fruitful era of collaboration.

He also added that Hungary has been “maintaining communication with President-elect Trump himself and his team throughout these years,” anticipating his return to office and expecting “change in a way that would be beneficial to Hungary.”

Hungary’s Economic Role

Highlighting Hungary’s heavy reliance on trade, Magyar underscored the country’s vulnerability to protectionist policies.

“Hungary’s export-to-GDP ratio is nearly 90%, making us one of Europe’s top exporters relative to our size,” he explained. “Any trade barriers or tariffs threaten our fundamental economic interests.”

However, the Deputy Minister expressed optimism about future negotiations under President Trump.

“We hope the incoming US administration prioritizes reducing barriers and fostering trade expansion between Europe and America,” he stated, noting that Hungary, as part of the EU, stands to benefit immensely.

Turning to Hungary’s economic outlook, Magyar pointed to the recent affirmation of Hungary’s investment-grade status by major credit rating agencies, including Fitch Ratings, Moody’s, and Standard & Poor’s.

“These ratings reflect confidence in our economic stability and resilience, despite the external challenges we face,” he said, expressing anticipation that “robust growth is about to return to the Hungarian economy.”

Describing Hungary as an “open economy” and one of the fastest growing in Europe, the senior diplomat highlighted Hungary’s role as a geopolitical and economic bridge.

“Prime Minister Orbán often refers to Hungary as the ‘westernmost Eastern country and the easternmost Western country,’” he said, noting that the country is uniquely positioned to foster dialogue and cooperation between East and West.

“Staying out of global trade blocs and promoting open economic policies is vital to Hungary’s growth,” he added, explaining that the country’s history and cultural understanding allow it to build partnerships across the world.

Ukraine Conflict: A Call for Dialogue

Warning of the possibility of the war in Ukraine “bursting out into the open” and putting “the entire world in great peril,” Magyar reiterated Hungary’s consistent position favoring peace.

“The war poses an existential threat to our security — not only due to its proximity but also the risk of escalation involving NATO or Russia,” he warned.

The Hungarian official then highlighted his country’s efforts to mediate, with Prime Minister Orbán having recently reached out to both Russia and Ukraine with a proposal to discuss a ceasefire.

“Unfortunately, Ukraine rejected the overture out of hand,” he stated. “And while it is their right to do so, we are concerned that a lack of dialogue only prolongs the suffering and advances Russian forces closer to NATO’s borders.”

“Every day they move closer to our borders,” he cautioned.

Additionally, Magyar drew attention to the plight of the “significant” Hungarian minority in Ukraine that is “carrying all the burdens” of the current conflict.

“We are bleeding in a war that is not Hungary’s,” he lamented, noting the “tremendous amount of lives lost every day.”

Calling for a change in strategy, the Deputy Minister explained that “after a thousand days, it’s clear that pouring endless resources into the conflict has not stopped Russian advances.”

“What we need is communication between the warring parties — through any possible channel and without preconditions — to seek a ceasefire and, ultimately, a lasting peace.”

The Middle East and Migration Concerns

Discussing the Syrian conflict, Magyar acknowledged Hungary’s more reserved stance due to its limited involvement in the region, while insisting that “finding peaceful solutions and avoiding armed conflict at all costs is imperative” from the point of view of his country’s various security considerations.

“While we’re not deeply engaged in Middle Eastern diplomacy, the stability of the region remains of utmost importance for both us and Europe as a whole,” he said. “The Syrian war has fueled migration, and Hungary has been on the frontlines of handling the resulting refugee crisis.”

Referring to Hungary’s 2015 decision to build a physical barrier along its borders “to keep out illegal migrants,” the senior Hungarian official underscored the ongoing challenge.

“Last year alone, we recorded nearly one million illegal border crossing attempts,” he reported. “That is an extremely high number that demonstrates the lasting impact of instability in the Middle East on Europe.”

“The phenomenon will only be further fueled by the unfolding events in Syria,” he added.

Path to Resolution and Renewed US-Hungary Relations

Magyar concluded by expressing confidence that Trump’s presidency would usher in a “new era” of improved bilateral ties, bolstered trade, and expanded pathways for peaceful conflict resolution.

“We are confident in the new administration’s leadership and look forward to working together to address these challenges and build the world together with the United States,” he said, conveying optimism that the countries will cooperate in “building a global system that will be more conducive to our economic, business and trade interests.”

“But, first and foremost,” he added, “we need to build an economic system that will be based on peaceful settlement of conflicts and the ability to end the ongoing conflicts, whether in Eastern Europe or the Middle East or elsewhere in the world.”

Hungary, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has taken a distinct approach to diplomacy and global conflicts, particularly Ukraine. While strained relations with the Biden administration have highlighted economic and strategic disagreements, the country remains an influential player in Central Europe, positioning itself as a bridge between East and West while advocating for dialogue to resolve international conflicts.

In March, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó argued that the world “needs President Trump to win” the 2024 election because only a “strong” American leader can offer “stability and security to the international order.” He also maintained that the war in Ukraine “cannot be resolved on the battlefield” and that Trump “can make peace” between the sides.

In addition, he slammed President Joe Biden’s weakness on the global stage and relentless push for a Palestinian state as well as the EU’s “hypocrisy” over Israel, asserting that Hamas’s defeat is critically imperative for global stability.