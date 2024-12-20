Mexico President Praises Her Country’s Migrants in the U.S. with a Hymn

Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico, celebrated her country’s migrants to the United States with a bilingual hymn.

Sheinbaum presented the song, titled “Migrant Hymn,” during her morning news briefing this week, which included lyrics from the English and Spanish languages. One such verse said, “where we are from, no nos rajamos” (we don’t give up). Per the Associated Press:

Sheinbaum called Mexican migrants “heroes,” in part because they sent $63 billion back home to relatives in Mexico last year. Stressing migrants’ loyalty to Mexico, the song says “Cambiamos de lugar, no de bandera” (we change our location, not our flag). While about 11 million Mexicans live in the United States — including about 5 million without proper documents — many had to flee Mexico because of violence or lack of opportunities, and it remains unclear how loyal or closely tied they remain to the government.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, the Trump administration may reportedly deport migrants, even if their home countries refuse to accept them. He is also reportedly aiming to see if Mexico would receive non-Mexicans in the event of deportation, though Sheinbaum has already said she only wishes to receive Mexican citizens.

“Obviously, we are in solidarity with everyone, but our principal function is to receive Mexicans. And we hope to have an agreement with the Trump administration in case there are these deportations so that they can also send people who come from other countries to their countries of origin,” Sheinbaum said.

In late November, the president-elect said in a statement that Sheinbaum agreed to help halt migrants crossing the U.S. border.

