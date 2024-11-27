President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, has agreed to halt migration into the United States after a recent conversation.

The president-elect issued a statement on Truth Social saying he had a “wonderful conversation” with the leader of America’s southern neighbor.

“Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border,” he said.

“We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!” he added.

The president-elect’s announcement comes after he recently threatened both Mexico and Canada with a 25 percent tariff on all products if they did not crack down and crime and drugs pouring through U.S. borders.

“As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before. Right now a Caravan coming from Mexico, composed of thousands of people, seems to be unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently Open Border,” he said.

“On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders,” he added. “This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem. We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!”

In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo said that a tariff will be met with another tariff.

“A tariff will be met with another tariff in response and so forth until we place common companies at risk,” she said during a recent news conference.

