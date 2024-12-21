Lara Trump Withdraws Name from Consideration for Senate

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, revealed that she was withdrawing her name from consideration to serve in the United States Senate.

“After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate,” Lara Trump wrote in a post on X.

“I could not have been more honored to serve as RNC co-chair during the most high-stakes election of our lifetime and I’m truly humbled by the unbelievable support shown to me by the people of our country, and here in the great state of Florida,” Lara Trump added. “I have read so many of our kind messages and I cannot thank you enough.”

Lara Trump’s announcement comes as she previously stepped down from her role as Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair as she considered running to replace Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). Rubio was nominated by Trump to serve as the Secretary of State.

“I do have a big announcement that I’m excited to share in January, so, stay tuned,” Lara Trump added in her post. “I remain incredibly passionate about public service and look forward to serving our country again sometime in the future. In the meantime, I wish Governor DeSantis the best of luck with this appointment.”