California Democrats Ask Buttigieg for Half a Billion Dollars for High-Speed Rail Before Trump Takes Office

California Democrats have written to outgoing Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to ask for more than half a billion dollars in funding for an ailing high-speed rail project that President-elect Donald Trump defunded in 2019.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump withheld $1 billion in funding from the project after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) canceled the original project. Newsom had explained to the state legislature that the original plan for a Los Angeles-to-San Francisco “bullet” train “would cost too much and, respectfully, would take too long.” Trump then demanded the state refund the money federal taxpayers had given it — applying the same rules that hold in the private sector.

Newsom resisted, and when President Joe Biden was elected, he restored the funding. Biden also added federal funding to a different high-speed rail project — a Los Angeles-to-Las Vegas train that shows more commercial promise and was originally started by private investors. Trump is unlikely to stop the latter project — but he is unlikely to support the former, which now only plans to connect stations in the interior regions of California.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday: