The USS Gettysburg guided missile cruiser mistakenly shot down an American fighter jet in the early morning hours of Sunday in what United States Central Command (CENTCOM) called “an apparent case of friendly fire.”

The F-18’s two Navy pilots were able to eject safely over the Red Sea, CENTCOM said.

“Both pilots were safely recovered. Initial assessments indicate that one of the crew members sustained minor injuries. This incident was not the result of hostile fire, and a full investigation is underway,” CENTCOM said in a statement on Sunday.

CENTCOM said the USS Gettysburg is part of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, and the F-18 was flying off the actual USS Harry S. Truman carrier.

CENTCOM provided no detail on how or why it happened.

The Truman Carrier Strike Group is in the Red Sea as the U.S. is taking part in various Middle East missions.

One mission is to defend U.S. and international ships passing through the region from missile and drone attacks from the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. Another U.S. mission is to support Israel by preventing its war with Hamas from spreading and necessitating the evacuation of Americans in the region.

Central Command suggested to the Associated Press that incoming hostile fire from the Houthis has given sailors “just seconds” to make decisions.

On Saturday and early Sunday evening, U.S. warplanes launched airstrikes in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. CENTCOM said the strikes targeted a missile facility.

The Houthis’ spokesman, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, claimed in a prerecorded statement hours later that the Houthis launched eight drones and 17 cruise missiles in their attack, and that they had shot down the F-18.

