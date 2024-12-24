Christianity today is “paganism” and Christians are “pagans” and “not believers,” according to Florida Imam Abu Usama At-Thahabi, who urged Muslims to reject Western cultural influences and warned them against wishing others a “merry Christmas” or even “happy holidays.”

In his Friday, December 20, sermon at the Masjid As-Sunnah mosque and Islamic center serving the Orlando, Florida, area, the American-born Abu Usama delivered a scathing critique of Christianity, declaring it polluted with pagan practices, while urging Muslims to remain steadfast in their identity.

“The Christians today, the ones you know, those of us who are reverts [to Islam], our relatives — Christians — are pagans,” he argued.

“It’s not a nice word to be called a pagan. They think they’re believers, but they’re not believers — [they’re] pagans,” he added.

Proclaiming that “Christianity today is a pagan religion,” the Imam called out Christian traditions, which he argued bear “absolutely no connection” to Jesus.

“The Christians of that time borrowed this practice of Christmas from the Greek pagans and made it their religion,” he stated, mocking the idea that Jesus was born on Christmas or is the son of God.

Abu Usama didn’t hold back in addressing Muslims who adopt these traditions, condemning those who feel compelled to say “Merry Christmas” or participate in the celebrations. He warned against letting Muslim children “watch movies when the theme has anything to do with Christmas,” pointing to new films Sonic the Hedgehog and Mufasa: The Lion King as examples.

“As Muslims, how are we going to allow ourselves in any shape, form, or fashion, to show any type of good pleasure or good will towards Christians when their holiday comes?” he asked, insisting, “Don’t [even] say to these people ‘Happy holidays.’”

“The response [should be]: ‘I don’t like this… I’m not going to smile and placate you in this,” he added, warning that Christians becoming “polytheists and pagans” will happen to the Muslim community if it is “going to follow the Jews and the Christians.”

He also called on his audience “to make Jihad in this religion not to fall into practicing the religion in a way that what happened to those people.”

Abu Usama has a history of radical rhetoric he typically delivers in his sermons.

As reported by MEMRI (The Middle East Media Research Institute), he has previously lashed out against Christians and Jews, who he claims resemble Satan. He also maintains that Islam is destined to flourish in the United States.