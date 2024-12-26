Incoming Border Czar Thomas Homan says President-elect Donald Trump will restore Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) authority to protect American workers by conducting worksite enforcement raids and reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” border policy.

“We haven’t really worked out the plan for worksite enforcement,” Homan told the Washington Post about allowing ICE agents to conduct such immigration enforcement. “We know that employers are going to be upset.”

In February 2021, Biden stripped ICE of its ability to conduct worksite enforcement raids. At the time, an agency official told the Post that the administration had “abolished ICE without abolishing ICE.”

In addition to protecting American workers from illegal employment, Homan said the incoming Trump administration will reinstate the Remain in Mexico policy at the southern border, which Biden ended on his first day in office.

Remain in Mexico was created and imposed by the first Trump administration, helping to drastically cut asylum fraud by ensuring migrants are not released into the U.S. interior while awaiting their immigration hearings.

Homan said the next administration will similarly construct soft-sided facilities that will hold migrant adults with the children they arrive at the border with.

“We need to show the American people we can do this and not be inhumane about it,” Homan told the Post. “We can’t lose the faith of the American people.”

