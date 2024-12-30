Donald Trump Endorses Mike Johnson amid Fight for His Gavel

President-elect Donald Trump endorsed Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) Monday morning after leaving Johnson twisting in the wind for 11 days.

Trump posted a 232-word soliloquy on Truth Social touting his electoral romp and attacking Democrats for weaponizing the government against him.

At the very end, he endorsed Johnson for speaker, using his boilerplate endorsement language:

LETS NOT BLOW THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY WHICH WE HAVE BEEN GIVEN. The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration. Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!

Trump left Johnson twisting in the wind after December 19, when Johnson failed to deliver on Trump’s desire to lift the debt ceiling as part of a government spending deal. Reports that Trump fumed from Mar-a-Lago, coupled with Trump’s silence as criticism against Johnson rose, cast doubts on Trump’s commitment to Johnson.

Trump’s endorsement is likely the only thing that could save Johnson. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has pledged not to vote for Johnson, who could only lose one addition vote on the House floor and keep his gavel.

Yet Trump’s endorsement might not equal salvation. Other Republicans who occasionally have bucked Trump before, including on the December 19 vote to fund the government and raise the debt ceiling, have indicated displeasure with Johnson

Johnson was quick to tout Trump’s endorsement, echoing Trump’s message on the necessity of hitting the ground running in January.

The vote on January 3, 2025 is a roll call vote. The House must select a Speaker in order to certify the election on January 6.

