The Ford Motor Co’s account on X inexplicably posted a series of anti-Israel screeds on Monday that may or may not have been the result of a hack.

The now-deleted messages occurred on Monday and were more than just off-brand in their anti-Israel sentiment, declaring the Jewish state a “terrorist state” along with calls to “Free Palestine” and “ALL EYES ON GAZA.”

Social media users did not take the messages seriously and immediately assumed that the Ford Motor Co’s X account had been hacked, including Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY).

“Ford Motor Company must have been hacked by the Free Palestine movement,” Torres declared on Monday.

While Ford did not specify the exact cause of the incendiary posts, the company hinted to FOX Business in a statement that they resulted from a hack.

“Our X account was briefly compromised and the previous three posts were not authorized or posted by Ford. We are investigating the issue,” it said.

Ford is not alone as a company whose social media account was hijacked to spew less-than-savory messages. In 2018, the restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings was forced to publicly apologize after its then-Twitter account featured a series of racist and raunchy posts that sent the internet ablaze.

“Well, we were hacked. And it wasn’t funny. We apologize for the awful posts, which obviously did not come from us,” the company said at the time.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.