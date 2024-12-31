Trump on New Year’s Eve: ‘They Better Let the Hostages Come Back Soon’

President-elect Donald Trump celebrated New Year’s Eve on Tuesday at his estate and club at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, and issued a warning to Hamas terrorists: “They better let the hostages come back soon.”

Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, stopped to speak to the media on his way into a large New Year’s Eve party at his club. He predicted “amazing things” in the new year, adding that “there is a whole light over the whole world, not just our country.”

But he reiterated a warning to the terrorists who are holding 100 Israeli hostages in Gaza, including seven who are U.S. citizens (three of whom are thought to be alive).

The warning reiterated an ultimatum that Trump issued in early December, declaring that there will be “ALL HELL TO PAY” if Hamas did not release the hostages by his Inauguration on January 20.

Negotiations resumed after that warning, but have since lapsed again, as Hamas has refused to release all of the hostages, and insists that Israel end the war as part of any deal.

Asked if he had any New Year’s resolutions, Trump replied: “I just want everybody to be happy, healthy, and well.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.