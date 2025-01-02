Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 679: New Year Terror Attacks

Breitbart News

Host Mike Slater reviews the details of the terror attacks that took place in New Orleans and Las Vegas on New Years Day. Then, Mark Meckler, the president and co-founder of Convention of States Action, discusses the possibility of a national constitutional convention and what that would mean.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.