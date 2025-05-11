Alleged Venezuelan Hitman Arrested by ICE in Texas

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers teamed up with other federal agencies to arrest an alleged hitman wanted in Venezuela for at least four contract killings. Officers and agents took the Biden-era Venezuelan illegal alien into custody in Grapevine, Texas, on May 2, according to a statement by the agency.

“This fugitive stands accused of some horrific crimes, further representing a threat in the communities of Texas that we will not tolerate,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas acting Field Office Director Josh Johnson. “ICE Dallas will never relent in our priority of enhancing public safety and arresting and removing criminal alien threats from our streets.”

ICE officials received information in February that Venezuelan authorities wanted 42-year-old Anthony Fabian Marin La Torre for the alleged contract killings of four people in his home country. The North Texas Organized Crime Task Force Strike Force arrested Marin La Torre nearly three months later, the ICE statement revealed.

Officials said Marin La Torre illegally entered the U.S. near the San Luis, Arizona, port of entry on September 26, 2022, as part of an alleged family unit. The CBP Nationwide Encounters Report shows he was one of 25,495 illegal aliens who crossed the border from Mexico into the Yuma Sector that month without authorization. Of those, nearly 9,100 were classified as family units. ICE officials said Marin La Torre was charged as an “inadmissible alien” at that time.

“FBI Dallas, along with our North Texas OCDETF Strike Force partners, is committed to our mutual objective of ensuring community safety,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. “We will continue to provide critical analytical, investigative and tactical resources to identify and locate dangerous criminals in order to bring them to justice.”