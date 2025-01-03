Mike Johnson Says Defending U.S. Borders ‘Number One Priority’ After Securing House Speaker Role

Defending the nation’s borders is the “number one priority” of the 119th Congress, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said in a speech shortly after securing the gavel.

Johnson laid out his vision before the House after ultimately winning the speakership on the first ballot, making it clear that securing the border is a top priority of the Republican-led House.

“Open borders and overregulation have destroyed our cities and stifled innovation. Inflation and weak leadership have left Americans poorer, and they have placed our country in a perilous position,” Johnson said, noting the recent political movement resulting in “a groundswell of Americans from every state, race, and religion, who now demand that we put the interest of Americans first again.”

“And we will,” he vowed.

“This is a powerful new coalition of our country. It’s a coalition that insists that we purge the policies of America last and we bury them in the graveyard of history’s mistakes, because it was a big mistake,” he said. “To that end, this Congress will renounce the status quo, and we will listen to the voices of the people.”

“We will act quickly, and we will start by defending our nation’s borders. That’s the number one priority,” he said to an eruption of applause and cheers.

“In coordination with President Trump, this Congress will give our border and immigration enforcement agents the resources that they need to do their job. We will secure the border. We will deport dangerous, criminal illegal aliens, and finally, finish building the border wall,” he continued, adding a message to Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

“You said you’d work with us on that, Hakeem,” Johnson added. “I’m counting on it.”

President-elect Donald Trump congratulated Johnson, whom he endorsed, after he secured the gavel with 218 votes.

“Congratulations to Speaker Mike Johnson for receiving an unprecedented Vote of Confidence in Congress. Mike will be a Great Speaker, and our Country will be the beneficiary,” Trump said.

“The People of America have waited four years for Common Sense, Strength, and Leadership,” he continued. “They’ll get it now, and America will be greater than ever before!”