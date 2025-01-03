Schumer Appoints Adam Schiff to Powerful Senate Judiciary Committee

Incoming Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has named newly-installed Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, which reviews judicial appointments, including to the Supreme Court.

Mynewsla.com reported:

According to Schiff’s office, he will serve on the Senate committees on the Judiciary; Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry; Environment and Public Works; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on four committees of keen interest to all Californians,” Schiff said in a statement. “These assignments will allow me to work directly on the high cost of housing and other inflation issues, to support our critical agriculture industry, to address crime and public safety concerns, to support our small businesses, to attack fentanyl, to reform our broken immigration system, to preserve and protect our environment, to deliver vital water and transportation infrastructure, to protect our democracy, rights and our freedoms, and so much more. I’m committed to working across the aisle to deliver for Californians in the U.S. Senate and eager to get started.” … Schiff is no stranger to judiciary duties. He was a member of the Judiciary Committee during his time in the House of Representatives, and he also chaired the California Senate Judiciary Committee while serving in the state Legislature. Feinstein also served on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

Schiff’s past interest in judicial affairs also includes his role in leading the first impeachment of President Donald Trump in 2019-20 — a period in which he irritated Republican Senators by implying that they would be judged harshly by history for voting to acquit.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) engineered Schiff’s early appointment last month to ensure that Schiff had a modicum of seniority when the new Senate took office on January 3, 2025.

