Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) on Breitbart News Daily said that the Republican reconciliation bill can secure the border, unleash energy development, all the while slashing the deficit.

Tiffany spoke to Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater as Republicans have begun work on the GOP reconciliation bill, which aims to secure the border, unleash American energy development, and all the while being paid for by cutting spending.

“I want to see a secure border, I want to see energy independence, drill baby drill, right, and I do also think that we need fiscal responsibility in there because we cannot outgrow the deficit. And that’s the one thing that’s not quite being talked about quite enough,” he remarked.

“Growth is really important a the tax law changes are going to be huge,” he added.

He continued, “Do all of those pro-growth things as well as a secure border but I do think that we need to deal with some of the deficit stuff also.”

Tiffany said, “It means we have to stop the reckless spending, rather than growing government at a five to ten percent pace. How about we put it on a diet and said we’re going to flatline it. I would take one percent growth over ten years.”

The Wisconsin Republican said that yields on American treasury bonds are going up because of the debt, and slashing spending with help from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) can alleviate this problem.

Tiffany added that there is “enormous fraud” with the food stamp program, more formally known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

He pointed to unspent coronavirus aid money that could be clawed back and potentially repealing some parts of the Inflation Reduction Act, a Democrat climate change bill he referred to as the “Green New Deal.”

