Donald and Melania Trump Pay Respects to Jimmy Carter Lying in State

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump paid their respects to the late President Jimmy Carter as he lay in state on Wednesday night.

The Trumps arrived at the U.S. Capitol just before 5:30 p.m. and were greeted by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

The Trumps stood solemnly and silently for more than a minute before Carter’s casket as they paid their respects to the 39th president of the United States.

After Carter’s passing last week, the president-elect had kind words to share, writing in a Truth Social post about the kinship presidents share.

“The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude,” Trump said.

The Trumps were seen walking the halls of Congress, followed by Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and his wife, Kimberly, moments before arriving at Carter’s casket.

A reporter asked Trump how it felt for him to return to the Capitol.

“It feels great. It couldn’t feel better,” he added.

Trump also responded to a reporter’s question about whether he was at the Capitol to encourage Senate Republicans to combine his agenda into one bill.

“We’re looking at the one bill versus two bills, and whatever it is, it doesn’t matter. We’re going to get the result, and we’re going to Make America Great Again,” he said.

On Sunday, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that “Members of Congress are getting to work on one powerful Bill” before emphasizing key issues like the border, energy, and renewing his tax cuts.

After paying his respects to Carter, Trump — flanked by Vice President-elect JD Vance and Thune — met with Republican senators. The room erupted in applause as Trump entered.

At one point, Melania Trump also shared with reporters that she is happy to return to Washington, DC.

“First lady, are you happy to be back?” a reporter asked.

“Yes, of course!” she responded with a smile and a wave.