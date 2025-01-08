A Republican Congressman plans to introduce a bill that would authorize President-elect Donald Trump to buy and re-take the Panama Canal.

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) explained to the Hill that Trump was “right to consider repurchasing the Panama Canal,” and added that the U.S. re-taking control of the Panama Canal “might be an important step towards” building a “stronger America.”

Under Johnson’s bill, Trump, “in coordination with the Secretary of State” be authorized to “initiate and conduct negotiations with appropriate counterparts of the Government of the Republic of Panama to reacquire the Panama Canal,” according to the text of the bill, the Hill reported.

“President Trump is right to consider repurchasing the Panama Canal,” Johnson said. “China’s interest in the presence around the canal is a cause for concern. America must project strength abroad — owning and operating the Panama Canal might be an important step towards a stronger America and a more secure globe.”

Trump has previously threatened to re-take the Panama Canal if Panama continued to “rip-off” the U.S. with “exorbitant” transit fees, and has described the Panama Canal as being a “vital national asset” to the U.S.

“The Panama Canal is considered a VITAL National Asset for the United States, due to its critical role to America’s Economy and National Security,” Trump previously wrote on Truth Social. “A secure Panama Canal is crucial for U.S. Commerce, and rapid deployment of the Navy, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and drastically cuts shipping times to U.S. ports.”

In response to Trump threatening to re-take the Panama Canal, Panama’s President, José Raúl Mulino, “ruled out any possible discussions” with Trump regarding the U.S. taking control of the Panama Canal or about “any reduction in the transit fees imposed to U.S. ships.”